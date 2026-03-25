Delimitation debate a diversion from LPG crisis, says CM Stalin

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin said comparing the present situation to the COVID-19 period had heightened anxiety among people already affected by the shortage of cooking gas.



He pointed out that the crisis has disrupted daily life, with several restaurants forced to shut down and workers losing their livelihoods due to the scarcity of LPG cylinders.



Targeting the BJP-led Union government, Stalin alleged that instead of taking immediate corrective measures, the Centre was attempting to shift public focus through discussions on delimitation.