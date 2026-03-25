Delimitation debate a diversion from LPG crisis, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of resorting to diversionary tactics by raising the issue of constituency delimitation instead of addressing the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage.
In a post on social media platform X, Stalin said comparing the present situation to the COVID-19 period had heightened anxiety among people already affected by the shortage of cooking gas.
He pointed out that the crisis has disrupted daily life, with several restaurants forced to shut down and workers losing their livelihoods due to the scarcity of LPG cylinders.
Targeting the BJP-led Union government, Stalin alleged that instead of taking immediate corrective measures, the Centre was attempting to shift public focus through discussions on delimitation.
Emphasising that LPG supply and foreign policy fall under the Union government's jurisdiction, the Chief Minister asserted that the state government has taken all possible steps within its powers to manage the situation. The Chief Minister's remarks come amid growing concerns over the impact of LPG shortages on households and the hospitality sector across Tamil Nadu.