Delimitation bill will expose DMK’s pro-BJP move: Peter Alphonse

TIRUCHY: Senior Congress leader Peter Alphonse said on Saturday that the DMK will be exposed when the BJP-led Union government tables the delimitation Bill for approval in the upcoming Parliament session, alleging the Dravidian major has been gradually moving closer to the saffron party.
Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Tiruchy, Peter Alphonse said the Bill would expose the DMK's political position.
Recalling Nehru's role in building India into one of the world's leading democracies, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of weakening democratic institutions through conspiracies. He also alleged that they were paralysing the four pillars of democracy, calling on citizens to wake up and work to uphold democracy.
On the law and order situation, Peter Alphonse said crimes have occurred under every government, but the media portrays heinous crimes as if they were exclusive to the present TVK regime. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the government was taking all efforts to curb crime, and the crime rate had declined considerably compared with the previous DMK regime.
He also said several changes were underway in the State under the TVK government and alleged that certain forces were conspiring to topple it.
On the complaints against the Kallakurichi MLA, Peter Alphonse said the Chief Minister would take appropriate action if the allegations were proved. Until then, he added, people should wait.