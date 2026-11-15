Delimitation bill will expose DMK’s pro-BJP move: Peter Alphonse

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Tiruchy, Peter Alphonse said the Bill would expose the DMK's political position.

Recalling Nehru's role in building India into one of the world's leading democracies, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of weakening democratic institutions through conspiracies. He also alleged that they were paralysing the four pillars of democracy, calling on citizens to wake up and work to uphold democracy.

On the law and order situation, Peter Alphonse said crimes have occurred under every government, but the media portrays heinous crimes as if they were exclusive to the present TVK regime. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the government was taking all efforts to curb crime, and the crime rate had declined considerably compared with the previous DMK regime.