Delhi representative acts only on CM's directions, can't decide independently: KA Sengottaiyan

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Sengottaiyan dismissed criticism over the appointment of a person from another State to the post, saying public appointments should not be viewed through the prism of regional identity.

Drawing a parallel with Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar, who represents Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha despite hailing from Tamil Nadu, the minister said, "When Thirunavukkarasar was elected, nobody questioned why a Tamil leader was chosen from another state."