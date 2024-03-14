Delhi Police file FIR against TN minister for 'threatening' PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister T M Anbarasan for allegedly threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The TN Minister stirred controversy after his purported video, in which he was seen threatening the Prime Minister, went viral on Wednesday.

Subsequently, a Supreme Court lawyer filed a complaint against the DMK minister following which the Delhi Police registered an FIR at the Parliament Street police station.

The FIR has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 153, 268, 503, 505, and 506.

"The instant complaint is regarding an incident that took place during a public rally/procession held by the Minister of Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, Small Industries, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Tamil Nadu, T.M. Anbarasan. Anbarasan, a prominent political figure, having following amongst the masses and minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, made a speech at a procession - wherein he openly threatened to cut the Prime Minister of our country, into pieces," reads the FIR.

"The threatening statement made by T.M. Anbarasan, is not only alarming and posing a significant risk to the safety and security of our Prime Minister but is also shameful and has been deliberately made to stir the peace and stability of our nation and evoke violence," the FIR added.

The lawyer in the FIR claimed that a video of Anbarasan is now doing rounds on social media platforms wherein he is seen addressing a procession and can be heard explicitly declaring his intentions to cause horrific bodily harm to the Prime Minister.

The complainant further highlighted that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, on May 21, 1991, during the reign of DMK in Tamil Nadu and that too during election time.

"In this background, considering the gravity of the situation and the potential threat posed to the Prime Minister's life you are requested to initiate immediate legal action against the person named herein and also the persons and entities who are complicit in sharing / endorsing/resharing / keeping in public domain the alleged video clippings on TV / social media and other platforms whose names may come to light during investigations," he said in the complaint.