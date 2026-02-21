Delhi police arrest six Bangladeshis in Tirupur

According to police sources, the accused entered India without valid documentation over the past decade and had been living in various parts of the country, primarily working in the garment industry in Tirupur and Bengaluru. Preliminary investigation has revealed that some of them had illegally obtained identity documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards.

Among the detainees, Mijanur Rahman (33), identified as the son of Afzar Ali, from Shazanpur village in the Bhogra district, first arrived in India in 2018 and worked for two years, before returning to Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic. He re-entered India three months ago and possesses Aadhaar and PAN cards.