Delhi police arrest six Bangladeshis in Tirupur

CHENNAI: The Delhi Police have apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals who had been residing illegally in Tirupur district and had been extending support to Pak-based militant outfits, such as LeT, through social media.
According to police sources, the accused entered India without valid documentation over the past decade and had been living in various parts of the country, primarily working in the garment industry in Tirupur and Bengaluru. Preliminary investigation has revealed that some of them had illegally obtained identity documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards.
Among the detainees, Mijanur Rahman (33), identified as the son of Afzar Ali, from Shazanpur village in the Bhogra district, first arrived in India in 2018 and worked for two years, before returning to Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic. He re-entered India three months ago and possesses Aadhaar and PAN cards.
Mohammed Shafat (35), son of Mohd Zulai Havaldar, from Raipur Gortala village in the Barisal district. He crossed the border in 2018 and has been living with a woman he claims is his wife from Assam. He possesses an Aadhaar card.
Kumar alias Umar (32), son of Ajizul Haq, from Nandigram village in the Bhogra district, entered India using a fake passport in 2012. He has an extensive work history in Tiruppur.
Mohd Liton (40), son of Ainal Mohammed, from Kavuli village in the Bhogra district. He arrived in 2011 through an agent. He has worked in Tiruppur for around 15 years, married a woman from Visakhapatnam and has a child. He possesses Aadhaar and PAN cards.
Mohd Zahid (40), son of Abdul Jabbar, from Bhogra, first came in 2016. He returned to Bangladesh and re-entered India two months ago with a valid passport and visa, leaving his wife and three children behind in Bangladesh.
Md Ujjal (29): Son of Md Afzal Sorkar, from Hua Kua village in the Bhogra district. He first crossed the border illegally in 2016. He worked in Tiruppur and procured an Aadhaar card for Rs. 1,000 and a PAN card for Rs. 300.
He returned to Bangladesh in 2018 and came back to Tiruppur three months ago, walking through the Haluaghat border.
Police records indicate that the accused were able to blend in with the local population and secure employment in the textile sector, a common draw for migrant labourers. Authorities are investigating the network of agents (dalals) who facilitated their entry and procurement of fake Indian documentation, including two individuals named Deepu and Shiraj.
Further interrogation is underway to determine if there are any larger networks operating in the region.