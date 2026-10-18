Delhi native held with cannabis chocolates at Dindigul mill

DINDIGUL: The police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old migrant worker from Delhi for allegedly possessing 2.7 kg of cannabis-laced chocolates at a private mill near Kallimandayam in Dindigul district.
According to police, the accused, Mohamed Sajith, son of Mohamed Abros, worked as a tailor at the private mill in Vagarai village.
The police had received reliable information that cannabis chocolates were being delivered by courier to one of the migrant workers staying at the mill, where several young men from other states are employed.
Acting on the tip-off, Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar formed a special team led by Kallimandayam Inspector Maniyan, and Sub-Inspector Thirumalaisamy conducted a search in the private mill and seized the chocolate packets from Sajith.
The police inquiry revealed that he had ordered the chocolates online from a website called “ITS Herb”. The police registered a case against him and remanded him in judicial custody.
The SP Jayakumar warned that stringent action would be taken against those involved in the illegal sale, smuggling and consumption of narcotics in the district. He urged the public to report information on drug-related activities through the “Drug Free Tamilnadu” website.