Delhi conspiring against TN’s growth: MP Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam president and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan on Monday alleged that the BJP-led Union government was unable to “bear” Tamil Nadu’s progress in education, social justice and economic growth, and was therefore engaged in “conspiracies” against the State.
Campaigning for Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidates here, he claimed that the Centre was attempting to stall the State’s development by aligning with “anti-Tamil Nadu forces,” and urged voters to remain vigilant. Targeting the BJP, Kamal accused the government of withholding education funds and attempting to impose Hindi on the State.
He also criticised Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that funds were withheld because Tamil Nadu did not yield to the imposition of Hindi. He termed such actions “blackmail,” which he said doesn't befit a responsible public representative. Highlighting the State’s progress, Kamal said Tamil Nadu had witnessed significant growth under the DMK government across sectors, particularly in education and women’s empowerment.
He claimed that women’s education had increased by 34 per cent compared to the previous regime. Regarding local development, he said Tiruchy’s growth was evident and credited it to the DMK government's welfare schemes and infrastructure initiatives. Later, Kamal visited the Tiruchy East Assembly segment, where C Joseph Vijay is contesting, and canvassed support for the DMK candidate, Inigo S. Irudhayaraj.