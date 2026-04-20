Tamil Nadu

Delhi conspiring against TN’s growth: MP Kamal Haasan

He also criticised Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that funds were withheld because Tamil Nadu did not yield to the imposition of Hindi. He termed such actions “blackmail,” which he said doesn't befit a responsible public representative. Highlighting the State’s progress, Kamal said Tamil Nadu had witnessed significant growth under the DMK government across sectors, particularly in education and women’s empowerment.