Deleting Sec 144A, Sec 153AA from new laws will aid violence: VCK’s Ravikumar

CHENNAI: Villupuram MP and VCK general secretary D Ravikumar on Wednesday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to include section 144 A of the erstwhile CrPC in BNSS and section 153AA of erstwhile IPC in the BNS to curb violent activities of communal forces.

Ravikumar, in his petition, said the sections 144 A of CrPC that empowers district collector/district magistrate to prohibit the carrying of arms in processions, mass drills or mass training in any area within his/her jurisdiction and 153 AA of IPC that creates penal punishment for persons involving in such activities.

These legal provisions would be effective in preventing widespread violence such as massacre of innocent people, predominantly Muslims, in the aftermath of Babri Masjid demolition. He also pointed out the rise in mob lying since BJP came to power in 2014 and said the victims are mostly Muslims and SC people. He demanded stringent action against anti-social elements and communal organisations indulging in such unlawful activities.