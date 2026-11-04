Delay unjustified, process Perarivalan’s passport application in four weeks: Madras HC

In his plea, he contended that the delay was causing him hardship and affecting his plans to travel abroad for higher studies.

After hearing the petition, Justice PT Asha held that since Perarivalan had been set at liberty by the Supreme Court, the passport authority's reluctance to process his application on the ground that it was awaiting the police report was unjustified. The court also held that the counter affidavit filed by the inspector of Jolarpettai police station in Tirupattur district could be treated as the police verification report, as it contained details of Perarivalan's mother and siblings.

The court observed that Perarivalan's sentence had been modified by setting him at liberty and issued a writ of mandamus directing the Passport Seva Kendra, Tambaram, to dispose of his passport application by treating the counter affidavit filed by the Jolarpettai station inspector as the police verification report.

The court directed the authorities to complete the exercise within four weeks and disposed of the writ petition.

Since he was released by the Supreme Court after spending three decades in prison, most part of it as a death row convict, Perarivalan joined LLB course in Dr BR Ambedkar Law College, Bengaluru, under the Karnataka Law University, and completed the course in 2025. He also cleared the All India Bar Examination the same year. In April, he had enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.