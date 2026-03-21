Delay over seats not a deadlock, settlement soon: Thirumavalavan
CHENNAI: Dismissing reports of friction in seat-sharing talks, including demands by the CPM, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan said on Friday that there was only a delay, not a deadlock, and expressed confidence that an amicable solution would be reached soon.
Addressing a press meet, he said the Marxist party would not act against the alliance’s interests and that its emphasis on party interests was understandable. He described the Left party as a major strength to the alliance and reiterated that a smooth resolution would be reached.
Thirumavalavan said discussions held with alliance partners were routinely shared with party functionaries, and he had recently conveyed this through a Facebook live interaction, stating that the party must be prepared for a situation in which it may not secure a higher number of seats. He sought the cadre's cooperation in this regard. VCK had sought allocation of seats in double digits as against the six seats allotted in the 2021 election. But the DMK has reportedly been offering only seven seats, citing the addition of new parties in the alliance.
On whether the party would contest more than the six seats it had previously held, Thirumavalavan said a clear picture would emerge in a couple of days. “Talks are proceeding in a smooth manner. We have to make decisions keeping in mind both the party’s interests and the larger interests of the alliance, especially in the current political context,” he said.
Thirumavalavan said the party’s current stance, even if seen as a temporary setback in terms of seat allocation, would yield long-term benefits. He clarified that no preconditions have been imposed for future elections, including local body or parliamentary polls.
Referring to the party’s performance in the 2021 elections, when it had won in general constituencies as well, he said the outcome had reflected broader public acceptance of VCK as a movement for all sections, and indicated that the party continued to build on that approach.
Welcoming the formation of a new alliance involving PMK founder S Ramadoss, he extended his wishes for its success. However, he asserted that the DMK-led secular progressive alliance remained the strongest in the State and would secure victory with public support.
Regarding reports that the T Velmurugan's Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi is exiting the alliance, he said no official announcement has been made. He added that he held discussions with Velmurugan, urging him to continue in the DMK alliance, which he said was beneficial for both the party and the coalition.