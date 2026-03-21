Delay over seats not a deadlock, settlement soon: Thirumavalavan

Addressing a press meet, he said the Marxist party would not act against the alliance’s interests and that its emphasis on party interests was understandable. He described the Left party as a major strength to the alliance and reiterated that a smooth resolution would be reached.

Thirumavalavan said discussions held with alliance partners were routinely shared with party functionaries, and he had recently conveyed this through a Facebook live interaction, stating that the party must be prepared for a situation in which it may not secure a higher number of seats. He sought the cadre's cooperation in this regard. VCK had sought allocation of seats in double digits as against the six seats allotted in the 2021 election. But the DMK has reportedly been offering only seven seats, citing the addition of new parties in the alliance.