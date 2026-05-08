Delay or not, legal experts divided over Guv’s stance

"The Governor is entitled to enquire and require TVK to prima facie satisfy him about majority support, whether from outside or inside the government. The government should be stable. There should be no difficulty in obtaining letters of support from allies. If he fails, there will be a stalemate," constitutional law expert and senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi said.

He further said the state may face the president's rule, and hence, the TVK must file letters of support, or supporting leaders should join him before the Governor in staking a claim.