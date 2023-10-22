Delay in treatment at Pattukkottai PHC leads to foetus death, relatives protest

TIRUCHY: Alleging the delay in treatment claimed the life of a foetus, relatives of the pregnant woman staged a roadblock protest in Pattukkottai on Saturday.

The pregnant woman, Kavinila (23), wife of Ramesh from Milarikadu near Pattukkottai, was rushed to the PHC at Nattusalai near Pattukkottai on Friday night after she experienced labour pain.

As there were no doctors at the hospital, the nurses asked Kavinila to wait until doctor arrives.

It is said the duty doctor did not arrive even after 12.30 am. Later, she was taken to Pattukkottai GH, where the doctor said the foetus was dead.

The relatives, who gathered in front of the Pattukkottai GH, blocked the traffic demanding action against the doctors at PHC.