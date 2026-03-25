Dejected over property dispute, elderly couple end life in Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: Vexed over a property dispute with the children, an elderly couple committed suicide by hanging themselves in Pudukkottai on Wednesday.
The couple Karuppiah (70) and Lakshmi (67) from Tiruvudayarpatti village near Alangudi were living alone in their village.
They have two sons who had a difference of opinion over a family property. The couple were dejected over the prolonged dispute and seemed to be avoiding speaking to the neighbours.
In such a backdrop, the couple were found dead by hanging in a tree near their farmhouse. Vandakottai police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Alangudi GH. Further investigations are on.