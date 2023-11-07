Dejected OPS supporters vows to defeat EPS in people's court

CHENNAI: Supporters of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam were dejected following the Madras High Court's interim injunction, refraining the former chief minister from using the AIADMK's flag, logo and symbol till November 30.

However, they said that they still have "hope" in the judiciary and they would get the final verdict in their favour, while a section of them said that OPS would "win" in the people's court. It would be proved in the forthcoming election.

"We will not let go of our legal fight. We will file counters and prove our point to get due justice. We are confident that the final order will come in our favour. Though they (EPS and their camp) think that everything is going in their favour, they failed to win the hearts of the people. It will be proved in the forthcoming elections, " said OPS supporter and former MLA A Subburathinam.

He continued that OPS would prove this in the conference organised in Coimbatore on January 6.

Pointing out OPS political consultant Panruti S Ramachandran's statement that they would go to the people's court to get justice, another supporter of OPS said, "Our only hope is on the people of the state. They will support us and teach a lesson to EPS, who hijacked the party using his money power."