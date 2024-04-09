Defence Minister Rajnath Singh worships at Madurai Meenakshi temple

Begin typing your search...

"Feeling extremely blessed after praying at Meenakshi Temple in Madurai," he said in a post on 'X,' and also shared some pictures of his visit to the temple.

ByPTIPTI|9 April 2024 10:11 AM GMT
MADURAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday prayed at the famous Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Tuesday.

The senior BJP leader was accorded a traditional welcome at the famous shrine.

Singh had arrived in Tamil Nadu on Monday for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls campaign and held roadshows in Namakkal and Tenkasi, besides addressing a public meeting at Tiruvarur.

Singh had arrived in Tamil Nadu on Monday for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls campaign and held roadshows in Namakkal and Tenkasi, besides addressing a public meeting at Tiruvarur.

