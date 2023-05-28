Defects pointed out by NMC in TN med college hosps to be corrected

CHENNAI: The state health department is taking corrective action after the Undergraduate Medical Education Board declared that three medical colleges in Tamil Nadu with 500 MBBS seats would no longer be allowed to admit undergraduate students as they had not complied with the requirements for Aadhaar-based biometric attendance and CCTV cameras.

“The three hospitals—Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College in Trichy, and Dharmapuri Medical College Hospitals—are among the oldest in the state,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday. The students of the medical college hospitals students are working hard, and shortly an appeal will be filed to the National Medical Commission (NMC) on any CCTV camera damage or faults, he added.

The Undergraduate Medical Education Board had stated that the hospitals do not meet the minimum requirements of faculty resident doctors as per the biometrics attendance devices.

Responding to the same, Dr P Balaji, Dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital, has reported that the compliance report has been submitted to the NMC, stating that biometric attendance devices have been installed, and all faculties and residents of the college are regularly marking attendance.

“At least 8 fingerprint devices and 2 iris scanners have been installed and are functioning. Regarding the CCTV cameras, he stated that the CCTV cameras are working at 25 locations as per National Medical Commission guidelines and also linked to NMC portal for viewing. The band width has been increased to improve the resolution, “ said Dr Balaji. The defects are being corrected in other medical college hospitals as well.

The Health Minister spoke about the issue on the sidelines of an event and cautioned against politicizing the issue in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year and urged the NMC to remain patient in this regard. “Small grievances need not be publicized to criticize the medical infrastructure for political gain in Tamil Nadu,” he said.