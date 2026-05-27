Defections could unite Opposition: PMK president Anbumani

Strongly criticising the developments, he termed the defections a “murder of democracy” and a “political fraud”, alleging that legislators elected by the people had been made to resign within weeks of their victory and were immediately inducted into the ruling party.



“The people gave TVK 108 MLAs. That mandate must be respected. This is worse than horse-trading,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu had never witnessed such a political situation before.



Anbumani said PMK cadres had worked extensively for the victory of AIADMK alliance candidates in constituencies such as Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai, and the resignations had disappointed alliance workers and voters.



He claimed that the people had voted for Chief Minister Vijay, seeking political change and clean governance, and urged the government not to ignore public sentiment.



At the same time, the PMK leader said his party would support the government on measures beneficial to the people. He welcomed steps such as closure of Tasmac outlets, partial waiver of cooperative farm loans and efforts to protect 69% reservation.