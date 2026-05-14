Defections common amid uncertainty: Congress MP M Christopher

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, the Congress MP M Christopher Tilak said only DMK and AIADMK were involved in horse trading, referring to CVe Shanmugam's statements. He gave a clean chit to the TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. “When there is an uncertainty in politics, it is pretty common for MLAs to shift camps. That's the reason behind the AIADMK MLAs supporting the TVK government”, he claimed.

He also said that the alliance between TVK and Congress is intact and the party might be allotted two ministerial berths this time.