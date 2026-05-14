Defections common amid uncertainty: Congress MP M Christopher

TIRUCHY: Refuting the claims of horse trading in the newly elected State government, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP M Christopher Tilak on Thursday claimed that the ruling TVK might allot two ministerial berths to Congress, which has aligned with the party.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, the Congress MP M Christopher Tilak said only DMK and AIADMK were involved in horse trading, referring to CVe Shanmugam's statements. He gave a clean chit to the TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. “When there is an uncertainty in politics, it is pretty common for MLAs to shift camps. That's the reason behind the AIADMK MLAs supporting the TVK government”, he claimed.
He also said that the alliance between TVK and Congress is intact and the party might be allotted two ministerial berths this time.
Meanwhile, the MP ruled out the possibility of the BJP gaining a foothold in the State, given that both the ruling party, TVK, and the opposition, DMK, profess secularism. “Sanatana is a practice of caste discrimination. It should be abolished. On this, I stand with the Leader of the Opposition Udayanidhi Stalin”, he said.
He also suggested that the TVK should form a coordination committee with the alliance partners and take major decisions in consultation with the alliance parties to avoid disputes and resolve issues amicably.