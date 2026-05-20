Defeats stepping stone for party fortified by MK, Stalin tells cadres

In a letter to party cadre ahead of the birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on June 3, Stalin said the DMK had learnt from 'Kalaignar' that victories should not lead to arrogance and defeats should not result in despair.

Referring to the late patriarch's five-decade political journey after the demise of CN Annadurai, Stalin said Karunanidhi had witnessed both victories and defeats but never allowed the movement to slow down.