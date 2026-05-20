Defeats stepping stone for party fortified by MK, Stalin tells cadres

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said the party would emerge stronger after its electoral setback, asserting that the Dravidian movement had historically transformed defeats into opportunities for resurgence.
In a letter to party cadre ahead of the birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on June 3, Stalin said the DMK had learnt from 'Kalaignar' that victories should not lead to arrogance and defeats should not result in despair.
Referring to the late patriarch's five-decade political journey after the demise of CN Annadurai, Stalin said Karunanidhi had witnessed both victories and defeats but never allowed the movement to slow down.
"The DMK always returns to the field with greater speed after setbacks, like a ball rebounding off a wall," he said.
Describing the DMK as a social justice movement committed to protecting Tamil identity and language, Stalin said the party had overcome betrayals, the imprisonment of its leaders, and repeated political challenges over the decades.
He asserted that the DMK remained the political force shaping the State's direction and said major organisational reforms were being planned following detailed internal reviews.
Stalin also called upon the cadre to celebrate Karunanidhi's 103rd birth anniversary across the State with renewed energy. He urged party units to hoist the black-and-red flag, organise welfare assistance programmes for the poor, and support senior party functionaries who had dedicated their lives to the movement.
Highlighting the growing participation of young cadre on social media, Stalin encouraged party workers to actively share videos and content about Karunanidhi's achievements across platforms such as X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp.
He described Karunanidhi as the architect of modern Tamil Nadu and recalled his contributions to information technology and digital development in the State.