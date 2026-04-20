Defeat 'slave' alliance, respond to BJP's betrayal, Udhayanidhi tells people

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday urged the people to defeat the 'slave' alliance and ensure a resounding win for the DMK-led SPA in the April 23 Assembly elections.
Addressing a poll campaign at Thiruvottiyur here in support of CPI (M) candidate L Sundararaj, he said the people should respond to the alleged "betrayal" of the BJP government at the Centre for causing a financial crisis in Tamil Nadu.
"Ensure the defeat of the slave alliance in Tamil Nadu. April 23 is the time to give a fitting reply to the BJP government," he urged the people, apparently referring to the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP as "slave" alliance.
Udhayanidhi, who is also DMK youth wing secretary, claimed that the DMK government under Chief Minister M K Stalin had ensured development across all sectors throughout the state inspite of the "fiscal" hardship imposed by the Centre.
The Thiruvottiyur Assembly constituency was won by the DMK, which is leading the Secular Progressive Alliance, in the previous Assembly election, but was given to the CPI(M) during the seat-sharing deal between the two parties.
At the rally, Udhayanidhi said with 48 hours left for the election campaign to conclude, the party members should further intensify their campaign and explain to the people why the SPA should come to power again.
He also urged the party members to highlight the DMK government's achievements to the people and promises on social welfare and state development.
Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23 and the results will be declared on May 4.