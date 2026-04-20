Defeat 'slave' alliance, respond to BJP's betrayal, Udhayanidhi tells people

Addressing a poll campaign at Thiruvottiyur here in support of CPI (M) candidate L Sundararaj, he said the people should respond to the alleged "betrayal" of the BJP government at the Centre for causing a financial crisis in Tamil Nadu.

"Ensure the defeat of the slave alliance in Tamil Nadu. April 23 is the time to give a fitting reply to the BJP government," he urged the people, apparently referring to the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP as "slave" alliance.

Udhayanidhi, who is also DMK youth wing secretary, claimed that the DMK government under Chief Minister M K Stalin had ensured development across all sectors throughout the state inspite of the "fiscal" hardship imposed by the Centre.