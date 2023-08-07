Defeat opportunistic alliances: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai said on Sunday that the state should completely ignore the DMK-Congress-Left parties opportunistic alliance in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Annamalai’s En Mann En Makkal (My Land, My People) padayatra on Sunday entered its 10th day at Tirupparankundram and Thirumangalam town in Madurai district.

“The ruling DMK insulted the excellent city of Thirumangalam by saying that they can win elections only with money,” Annamalai said during the yatra at the town.

“People are no longer willing to trust the DMK-Congress alliance, who are experts in scientific corruption. In the upcoming parliamentary elections, Narendra Modi is sure to win and be reinstated as the Prime Minister of India for the third time,” he added.

Meanwhile, a few people claiming to be fans of Vijay, participated with Vijay Makkal Iyakkam flags during the padayatra at Madurai in support of Annamalai.

Hours after the incident, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam General Secretary Bussy N Anand dismissed the functionaries who participated in Annamalai’s yatra and said that those who took part with the flag of VMI have no connection with the Iyakkam.