Defeat fear forces CM Vijay into bypoll swirl, says MK Stalin

Addressing a campaign meeting in Madurantakam, Stalin said he had been told by ruling party functionaries that the party could win the by-election even if it fielded a dog as its candidate. He urged voters to restrain what he described as the ruling party’s arrogance.

“Chief Ministers never campaign during by-elections. But Chief Minister Vijay has campaigned twice in each constituency. Because of electoral fear, he has no confidence in his own government. The government is being run by somebody behind the screen,” he alleged, adding that he liked the fear he had over any defeat in the bypolls.

Explaining the reasons for the DMK’s defeat in the Assembly election, Stalin said the party had fought its ideological opponent (referring BJP and its allies in the State). He described the TVK as a group of "clowns" and said the DMK had not considered it a serious opponent during the election.