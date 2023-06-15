Defamation case by TR Baalu: Annamalai summoned on July 14

CHENNAI: The 17th metropolitan magistrate, Saidapet court has directed BJP state president K Annamalai to appear before the court on July 14, 2023.

DMK treasurer and parliament member TR Baalu filed a criminal defamation petition against Annamalai. The petition was taken by senior civil judge Anitha Anand, of Saidapet court.

Senior counsel Wilson appeared before the court on behalf of TR Baalu.

According to the petitioner's counsel that on April 14,2023, Annamalai has defamed TR Baalu in a pressmeet by giving misleading statements.

After the submission the judge find prima facie of offence and issued summon to Annamalai to appear before the court on July 14, 2023.