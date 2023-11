Deepavali: Vande Bharat special trains between Egmore and Tirunelveli announced

CHENNAI: An eight-coach Vande Bharat special train would be operated between Chennai Egmore and Tirunelveli to clear extra rush of passengers during Diwali festival.

Train no 06055 would leave Chennai Egmore at 5.45hrs on November 10, 11, 13 and 14 and reach Tirunelveli at 12.18pm the same day with stoppage at Tambaram, Villupuram, Trichy, Dindigul, Madurai and Virudhunagar.

Train no 06056 leaving Tirunelveli at 15.00hrs on November 10, 11, 13 and 14 would reach Chennai Egmore at 23.15hrs with similar stoppage, a statement circulated by the spokesperson of the Southern Railway said.