Deepavali tragedy: 2-yr-old dies after bike falls into pit dug for pipeline work in Tiruporur

CHENNAI: A pit dug for laying a drinking water pipeline and left uncovered by the Tiruporur municipality claimed the life of a two-year-old boy after the bike that he was riding on with his parents fell into it, on Thursday. The parents were taking his younger sibling to the doctor on Deepavali day when the incident happened.

According to the police, Devaraj (30) of Aamoor near Tiruporur, his wife Sangeetha, son Mohith (2), and 12-month-old baby were going to the hospital around 7.30 pm on Thursday as the infant was unwell.

Residents said the pit near the hospital in Tiruporur is in a dark area without streetlights. It was dug for the pipeline work and has been left open without any barricades or signage to warn road users.

Devaraj did not notice the pit and the bike and the whole family plunged into it. Seeing this, the passersby rushed to their rescue and took them to a private hospital. From there, Mohith was referred to the government hospital for children in Egmore where he died on Monday without responding to treatment.

While the Tiruporur police have registered a case, the public alleged that the child died because of the contractor’s negligence and sought action against the person. The people also warned of staging a protest if the authorities failed to take action against the contractor.