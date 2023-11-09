Deepavali special buses will operate from Chennai today

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced special buses to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Deepavali festival.

The special buses will be operated from Chennai to several destinations across the state for 3 days, from today (Thursday) to November 11. An additional 1,365 buses are expected to be operated along with the 2,100 buses that are normally run daily. A total of 4,675 special buses are ready for operation, according to reports.

Special buses will be operated today from Madhavaram New Bus Station, K.K. Nagar Municipal Bus Stand, Tambaram Anna Bus Stand, Poonamallee Expressway Bus Stand, and Koyambedu Bus Stand.

Reports add that more than 1 lakh people have made reservations so far. As the fares of government buses were kept low, many people came forward to travel.