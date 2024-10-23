Deepavali rush: Special train tickets fully booked within 10 minutes of portal opening

CHENNAI: Tickets for special trains ahead of the Deepavali festival sold out in just 10 minutes after bookings opened at 8 AM.

In addition to the train services, State Transport Undertakings will operate a total of 14,016 buses, including 11,176 special buses, from Chennai to various locations across the state from October 28 to 30.

Further details awaited.