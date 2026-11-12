Deepavali gifts CM's only action on erring MLAs: DMK president Stalin

In a statement, Stalin said reports that the Chief Minister had warned his party MLAs seemed like damage control. "If the Chief Minister's warning was genuine, he should have taken action against them. The government should register a case against the Deputy Speaker, who has brought disrepute to the office he holds," Stalin said.

He also demanded action against the Kallakurichi MLA.

In a sarcastic reference to the Chief Minister's image as a strict administrator, Stalin said Vijay had apparently sent the MLAs away with Deepavali gifts instead of taking action against them. "This is not a cinema where one can deliver punch dialogues and pass the time. The Chief Minister should prove that he is a strict administrator through action," he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin also questioned the Chief Minister over the alleged protection extended to Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh, who was accused of sending inappropriate messages to the District Collector.