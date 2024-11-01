Deepavali festival: No fatalities during festivities; in-patients recovering well, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: As many as 22 out-patients and four in-patients were attended at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital during the Deepavali festivities on Thursday.

More than 20 patients were admitted for burn related injuries in government hospitals across the State.

The inpatients include two children who have received 11 percent and 12 percent burns respectively.

Dean of the hospital Dr P Leo David said that no cases of major burns or fire injuries have been reported during the Deepavali celebrations.

Most of the cases are minor burns and are being treated.

The in-patients are expected to recover in a few days.

Health minister Ma Subramanian inspected the special burns ward set up at the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and interacted with the patients.

He said that most of the patients are likely to be discharged in one or two days as they have not suffered from any major burns.

"About 20 people are receiving treatment in government hospitals for Deepavali-related injuries across Tamil Nadu. Fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities during festivities, making this a relatively safe Deepavali" he said.

Among other districts, five people are undergoing treatment in Madurai Government Hospital, with one person suffering 20 percent burns, Thanjavur also saw six burn related cases and Trichy reported three cases of burns. All the patients are undergoing treatment.

Health minister said that the low number of injuries and no fatalities this year is attributed to the safety measures and awareness campaigns conducted by the government.