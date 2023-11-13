Deepavali ends 'on a high' for Tasmac with liquor sales of Rs 467.63 crores

CHENNAI: As the Deepavali festivities and rush came to an end, the state-run liquor outlets across Tamil Nadu have minted Rs 467.63 crores during the weekend, according to the Daily Thanthi.

Liquor worth Rs 221 crore was sold on November 11, which went up to Rs 246 crore on November 12 which happens to be Deepavali day and also a Sunday.

Madurai topped the Deepavali sales, raking in Rs 52.73 crore, followed by Chennai (Rs 48.12 crore). Tiruchy zone made a leap to the top with sales of Rs 55.60 crore on Deepavali day, while Chennai remained no.2 with Rs 52.98 crore.