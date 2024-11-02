Deepavali celebrations generate 211 tonnes of excess waste in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In addition to clearing the regular garbage of 450 MT a day, the cleanliness workers of Tiruchy Corporation deployed across the city collected 211 MT of solid waste a day after Deepavali on Friday.

According to officials, Tiruchy Corporation used to collect 450 MT to 500 MT daily across the 65 wards, and the 211 MT post-Deepavali garbage accumulated across the city was due to more number of temporary shops which made business round the clock from the eve of Deepavali in the major locations like Big Bazaar and Small Bazaar, College Road, Singarathoppu, NSB road, WB road, Nandikoil street and Kaliyamman temple street. The vendors had discarded the waste where they had put up shops.

The officials said that the waste cloths and plastics were seen piled in the busy locations while many residential areas had heaps of cracker waste. “There are around 1,700 sanitary staff involved in the collection of garbage around 450 MT every day. Last year the post-Deepavali garbage collection was 105 MT which had doubled this year with 211 MT garbage and the cleanliness staff with full strength were involved in the removal of garbage,” a civic official said.

The door-to-door collection of garbage was affected for the past two days because the full strength of the cleanliness staff was involved in the removal of garbage accumulated in public places. However, the regular door-to-door collection commenced on Friday, the officials said.