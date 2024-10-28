Deepavali brings no joy to Salem’s silver ornament makers

COIMBATORE: Silver ornament manufacturers in Salem are distressed over a sharp drop in orders from north Indian states for this Deepavali season.

Production for Deepavali considered a peak season for silver ornament manufacturers and especially ‘kolusu producers’, has turned out to be bleak.

“Thousands of people in more than ten villages in Salem, who churn out intricate designs of ‘kolusu’ and other ornaments, have become jobless due to a drastic decline in orders from states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha. The festival orders from these states have come down to a meagre ten per cent as compared to last year,” claimed silver anklet manufacturers.

The demand has fallen as some unscrupulous traders allegedly smuggle unfinished silver strings to north Indian states to be finally crafted into jewels.

“Efforts should be taken to curtail interstate smuggling of the metal illegally, by evading tax, mainly to Kolhapur by strengthening the vigil. Over thousands of kilograms are carried away in this way every month,” said Sree Anantharajan, president of the Silver Anklet Manufacturers Welfare Association.

After a setback during the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry revived gradually with orders from north Indian states surging during the Deepavali season.

“But now, the demand has dropped drastically to ten per cent. In the past, not less than 500 kg of silver ornaments used to be sent to north Indian states. Even a few days ago, a silversmith in the Kondalampatti area in Salem ended his life as he didn’t get adequate work. Rains also have played spoilsport in the business of silver anklet manufacturers,” he said.

While north Indian states are major consumers, the silver ornaments from Salem are also sent to Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh and different parts of Tamil Nadu, where too the business is not usual.

Normally, the manufacturers receive orders by September, so that jewels could be made and delivered at least two weeks before the festival.

Key hubs of production in the Salem district include Shevapet, Panangadu, Sivanthapuram, Ariyakavundanur, Andipatti and Selathampatti.

As silver also has purity standards similar to gold, the manufacturers insisted on adhering to quality parameters for silver ornaments to ensure their popularity is in high order.

“Therefore, the quality of silver ornaments should be maintained uniformly in a prescribed standard all over the country. Such a measure would prevent the production of ornaments in inferior standards,” said A Anandakumar, president of Salem Gold and Silver Merchants Association.

Salem accounts for over 60 per cent of silver anklets and other ornaments produced in the country. More than 1,500 silver ornament manufacturing units function in the district employing over a lakh people.

The workers are now switching over to other jobs due to a lack of work owing to poor orders.

Like gold, price of silver also skyrocketing

Coimbatore: Even though all the focus is on skyrocketing gold prices, the cost of silver too has reached a new high.

“From around Rs 60,000 per kg at this time last year, the cost of silver bars has peaked at Rs 1 lakh per kg for this Deepavali season. In previous years, the price rise would be only in the few thousands, but this year its cost has gone up by 75 per cent. The price rise could be attributed to the ongoing conflict among world nations,” said Sree Anantharajan, president of Silver Anklet Manufacturers Handicraft Welfare Association.

An increase in the use of silver for the purpose of soldering in premium models of phones, ships and aeroplanes has also played a major factor in pushing up its prices steadily.

In order to revive the ailing sector, the silver manufacturers urged the government to seek patent rights (GI) for Salem ‘kolusu’ to enhance its popularity.

“Our application for GI has been pending over the last three years,” he added.

They also believe that the speedy opening of a multi-purpose production centre being set up in Salem will also turn the fortunes of silver anklet manufacturers.

“The centre is likely to be opened in January. It will help craftsmen with expertise in different works come under one roof in the centre to avoid the time-consuming transport of the jewel to get it done. Now, the artisans involved in wiring, polishing and designing are scattered in different areas, while functioning as a cottage industry,” said Basheer, a silver ornament manufacturer in Salem.

LOSING SHINE

*1,500 and over silver ornament manufacturing units employ around one lakh workers

*Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh has been the steep rise of silver price in a year

*60 per cent and above silver anklets in the country are produced in Salem

*10 per cent decline seen in orders this Deepavali season

*GI for silver kolusu is the prime demand for artisans in the State

*Opening a multipurpose centre is expected to revive fortunes of the manufacturers