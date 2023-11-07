Deepavali 2023: Police issue guidelines for bursting crackers

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has appealed to public to ensure that they follow Supreme Court guidelines to celebrate safe Deepavali on November 12.

As per the orders of the Supreme Court, only the green crackers made of permitted chemicals that are environmental friendly alone can be sold and burst and should be burst only between 6 AM and 7 AM and between 7 PM and 8 PM.

According to the rules, no firecrackers making more than 125 decibels of sound should be manufactured, used or sold and Chinese made crackers should not be sold or used.

Police appealed to public to not burst crackers near motorcycles, scooters or places where petrol products are stored should be avoided.

Bursting of crackers carelessly in places of public thorough fare and firing of Rocket crackers near huts or multi-storeyed flats is completely banned.

Public are also requested to not store crackers near candles/lamps or dry wet crackers near any stove or oven in the kitchen.

"Children may be allowed to burst crackers only under the direct supervision of elders. Smoking near fire crackers shop is prohibited. Bursting/lightening of crackers near any crackers shop for the purpose of advertisement or for any competitions should be avoided, " an official release stated.

Police also advised shops selling fire crackers to not use any chimneys, candles or petromax lights in the shop or in vicinity. Public are advised to not use match box to burst crackers and use long incense stick.

"Bursting of crackers near cattle should be avoided as they may run helter-skelter causing accidents to the pedestrians/motorists. Parents and teachers are requested to explain the seriousness of fire accidents and crackers injuries to their wards and students, by adhering the above safety measures and teach them to burst the crackers safely, " the release added.

Police pointed out that last year (2022) 14 cases were registered against the cracker shops for violating Tamilnadu Government rules and 271 cases were registered against persons who have burst crackers beyond the permitted time -amp; beyond the permitted decibel and were prosecuted.