Deepavali 2023: Anbumani wants stringent action against omni buses

CHENNAI: Pointing out the higher fares collected by omni buses from passengers, who are travelling during Deepavali festival, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to take stringent action against the bus owners.

In a statement, Anbumani said that omni buses have increased the fares to sky level. To travel from Chennai to Madurai, the fare has been fixed at Rs. 3,200 and to Tirunelveli and Coimbatore, fares have been fixed at Rs. 3,400 and Rs. 3,999 respectively.

"Similarly, prices of return tickets have also been increased. It is condemnable that the government remains a spectator. Instead of taking severe action against the omni buses for higher fares, the government is showing compassion. What is the reason for the Tamil Nadu government looking the other way?" he asked.

Anbumani urged the government not to allow the fleecing and revoke licenses of violating omni buses based on Madras High Court orders. Also, the government should impose heavy penalties, he demanded.