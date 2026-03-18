Deepathoon row: High Court adjourns contempt case after flagging police absence

The case concerns non-compliance with a court order issued in December directing that a lamp be lit at the deepathoon on Tiruparankundram hill. Following the failure to implement the order, contempt petitions were filed against the Madurai District Collector, city police commissioner, deputy commissioner and temple executive officer.

When the case came up for hearing, the judge asked whether the Madurai city police commissioner and deputy commissioner had appeared as directed. The government counsel submitted that a division bench of the High Court had granted an interim stay in the matter, and therefore, the officials had not appeared.