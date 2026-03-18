Deepathoon row: High Court adjourns contempt case after flagging police absence

MADURAI: The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench judge GR Swaminathan expressed dissatisfaction after police officials failed to appear in person in a contempt case related to Tiruparankundram.
The case concerns non-compliance with a court order issued in December directing that a lamp be lit at the deepathoon on Tiruparankundram hill. Following the failure to implement the order, contempt petitions were filed against the Madurai District Collector, city police commissioner, deputy commissioner and temple executive officer.
When the case came up for hearing, the judge asked whether the Madurai city police commissioner and deputy commissioner had appeared as directed. The government counsel submitted that a division bench of the High Court had granted an interim stay in the matter, and therefore, the officials had not appeared.
On examining the stay order, the judge questioned the lack of clarity on which specific order had been stayed.
The judge noted that earlier orders dated December 1, 3 and 4, 2025, had directed compliance. He stated that despite giving time to authorities to act and resolve the issue, appeals were filed instead, and said he felt “misled” by the sequence of events.
The judge further observed that the division bench had dismissed an earlier appeal filed by the district collector and police commissioner against the December 3, 2025, order and had directed that the contempt proceedings continue.
Noting that an interim stay has now been granted by the division bench until April 8, 2026, the judge adjourned the contempt case to April 9, 2026.