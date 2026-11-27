In the letter dated November 25, the four hereditary priests stated that since 1996, they have been lighting the Karthikai Deepam in this Deepa Mandapam in accordance with the temple's guidance and Saivite religious rules. “The Uchi Pillaiyar Temple where the Karthikai Deepam is lit on the hill of this temple, the Rajagopuram, and the place where the Sokkappan is lit near the 16-pillared mandapam are all situated in a single straight line,” the letter stated.

It further said that the Uchi Pillaiyar Mandapam is located directly above the Moolasthanam (main sanctum sanctorum) of the Subramaniya Swamy Temple, equivalent to being above the Lord's shrine. Furthermore, the Uchi Pillaiyar Deepa Mandapam, where the Karthikai Deepam is lit, sits above the cave shrine containing the Pancha Moorthi stone idols, the hill temple's Moolasthanam stone idols.

Considering all these factors, the priests said it is appropriate to light the lamp in the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple Mandapam. They also noted that they had previously submitted written opinions on November 7, 2013, and December 4, 2025, stating that the lamp could be lit at the Unci Pillayar temple, when demands to light it at Deepathoon, claimed to be just a survey stone, gained traction among right-wing forces.

“Every year, our views are obtained either orally or in writing when needed, and the Karthikai Deepam is lit atop the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple Deepa Mandapam. The procedures followed in lighting it that way are proper, both in terms of custom and Saivite religious traditions,” the letter stated.

When contacted to verify the letter's authenticity, a priest confirmed it is the official letter handed over to the temple administration.

The letter responds to a communication from the temple administration regarding lighting a lamp at the traditional spot on 24th November.