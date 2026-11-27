MADURAI: Hereditary priests of the Tiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy Temple submitted a written statement to the Temple Board of Trustees confirming that lighting the Tirukarthikai Deepam atop the Uchi Pillaiyar Mandapam has followed unbroken custom since 1996 and aligns with Saivite worship traditions.
Reiterating their stance on the demands and Supreme Court order to light deepam at the controversial deepathoon, the Sthanika Bhattars (hereditary priests holding traditional authority over sacred rituals and temple customs) maintained that conducting the ritual at the Uchi Pillaiyar Mandapam adheres strictly to established temple guidelines and Agamic rules. Their clarification comes in the backdrop of allegations that the priests actually agreed to light a deepam at Deepathoon and were under pressure from the government and HR&CE over the issue.
Immediately after lighting the lamp on November 24, the temple trustees also issued a press statement asserting that they had performed the ritual at the customary location, in accordance with religious traditions and after obtaining the priests' opinion, and added that they would bring the decision to the court's notice.
After this, HR&CE Deputy Commissioner Selvi held a meeting on November 25 to formally obtain written statements from the Sthanika Bhattars.
In the letter dated November 25, the four hereditary priests stated that since 1996, they have been lighting the Karthikai Deepam in this Deepa Mandapam in accordance with the temple's guidance and Saivite religious rules. “The Uchi Pillaiyar Temple where the Karthikai Deepam is lit on the hill of this temple, the Rajagopuram, and the place where the Sokkappan is lit near the 16-pillared mandapam are all situated in a single straight line,” the letter stated.
It further said that the Uchi Pillaiyar Mandapam is located directly above the Moolasthanam (main sanctum sanctorum) of the Subramaniya Swamy Temple, equivalent to being above the Lord's shrine. Furthermore, the Uchi Pillaiyar Deepa Mandapam, where the Karthikai Deepam is lit, sits above the cave shrine containing the Pancha Moorthi stone idols, the hill temple's Moolasthanam stone idols.
Considering all these factors, the priests said it is appropriate to light the lamp in the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple Mandapam. They also noted that they had previously submitted written opinions on November 7, 2013, and December 4, 2025, stating that the lamp could be lit at the Unci Pillayar temple, when demands to light it at Deepathoon, claimed to be just a survey stone, gained traction among right-wing forces.
“Every year, our views are obtained either orally or in writing when needed, and the Karthikai Deepam is lit atop the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple Deepa Mandapam. The procedures followed in lighting it that way are proper, both in terms of custom and Saivite religious traditions,” the letter stated.
When contacted to verify the letter's authenticity, a priest confirmed it is the official letter handed over to the temple administration.
The letter responds to a communication from the temple administration regarding lighting a lamp at the traditional spot on 24th November.
During the Karthikai Deepam festival, the lamp was lit at the traditional hilltop spot despite a Supreme Court order directing the district administration to light it at the Deepathoon pillar as a one-time measure.
Meanwhile, armed police personnel have been deployed outside the houses of all four priests on Thursday after members of a Hindu outfit protested outside their residences on November 25 during the officials' meeting, alleging that the priests were being forced to give a written statement.
The district administration has also lifted the ban, allowing devotees to climb the hill to worship at the Kashi Viswanathar temple and Saint Hazart Sultan Sikandar Badusha Dhargha.