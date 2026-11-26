A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi was informed by counsels appearing for the matter that multiple contempt petitions and applications have been filed on the issue and the court may hear it urgently.

"Everything will be listed tomorrow," the bench said.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the top court over the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for it.

The apex court, while refusing to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings, said it will hear such a plea if filed.