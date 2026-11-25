MADURAI: The city police arrested seven members of Hindu outfits on Wednesday after they staged a protest outside sthanika bhattar Swaminathan’s house while Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Deputy Commissioner Selvi, temple Superintendent Sumathi, Trust Board Chairman Shanmugasundaram, and Rajapandian were holding a consultation regarding the Supreme Court case to obtain a letter from the priests.
After the lamp was lit at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple on Tuesday, the temple trustees issued a press statement saying it was lit at the customary location in accordance with religious traditions, customary practices, and Agama rules, and after obtaining the opinion of the sthanikars (temple priests). The trustees also resolved to bring the decision to the court's notice.
In this connection, HR&CE Deputy Commissioner Selvi reportedly held a meeting with the Trust Board members, allegedly to obtain a supporting letter from the sthanika bhattar (hereditary temple priests who hold traditional authority over both sacred rituals and customary temple practices) in support of the decision taken by the government.
When members of the Hindu outfits staged a protest and tried to enter sthanika bhattar Swaminathan’s house, police arrested them.
Meanwhile, a letter purportedly signed by four sthanikars circulated on social media stating they had not given any opinion on the trustees' decision to light the lamp at the temple. However, when contacted, the sthanikars refused to comment.