After the lamp was lit at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple on Tuesday, the temple trustees issued a press statement saying it was lit at the customary location in accordance with religious traditions, customary practices, and Agama rules, and after obtaining the opinion of the sthanikars (temple priests). The trustees also resolved to bring the decision to the court's notice.

In this connection, HR&CE Deputy Commissioner Selvi reportedly held a meeting with the Trust Board members, allegedly to obtain a supporting letter from the sthanika bhattar (hereditary temple priests who hold traditional authority over both sacred rituals and customary temple practices) in support of the decision taken by the government.