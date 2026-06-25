Decomposed naked body found in Coimbatore

A sniffer dog squad and fingerprint experts were deployed at the scene as part of the investigation. However, the sniffer dog failed to provide any significant leads. The body was later sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for a post-mortem examination.

Investigators questioned residents in the surrounding areas but were unable to establish the woman's identity. As the body was found unclothed, police are exploring the possibility that she may have been sexually assaulted before being killed. Officials, however, said the exact cause of death and other details would be known only after the post-mortem report is received.