Decomposed carcass of tiger and leopard found in MTR and STR

COIMBATORE: A tiger and a leopard were found dead in the forest areas of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). A decayed carcass of a five- year-old tiger was spotted by the forest department staff during patrol at Kothamangalam pirivu in Bhavanisagar Forest Range on Tuesday evening. Officials of STR examined the spot, while S Sadasivam, wildlife veterinarian, performed an autopsy in the presence of conservationists.

The animal is suspected to have died more than a week ago. Its organs were sent for a laboratory analysis in Hyderabad and Bangalore to ascertain the exact reason for the death of the tiger. The carcass was then burnt in the same spot. Similarly, a leopard, aged around six years, was found in a decomposed state in Masinagudi in the Nilgiris.

A team of front line staff, who were on patrol on Masinagudi-Ooty Road near Vazhaithottam ‘pirivu’ on Tuesday evening, had sensed some foul smell emanating from the nearby forest area and found a dead leopard. A post mortem was carried out by expert veterinarians and samples sent for laboratory analysis.