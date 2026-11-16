Decomposed body of Tiruchy Central Prison warden found in staff quarters

Ramesh Kumar (47), the prison warden who earlier worked in Madurai, was transferred to Tiruchy Central Prison in 2023. He was residing at Ponmalai prison staff quarters while his family has been staying in Madurai.

Ramesh Kumar, who is a habitual drunkard, used to consume liquor after his duty in the quarters. On Monday evening, the neighbours residing adjacent to the house of Ramesh Kumar smelt a stench, and soon, they passed on the information to the KK Nagar police.