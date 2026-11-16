Decomposed body of Tiruchy Central Prison warden found in staff quarters

TIRUCHY: The decomposed body of a Central prison warden was found in staff quarters in Tiruchy on Monday.
Ramesh Kumar (47), the prison warden who earlier worked in Madurai, was transferred to Tiruchy Central Prison in 2023. He was residing at Ponmalai prison staff quarters while his family has been staying in Madurai.
Ramesh Kumar, who is a habitual drunkard, used to consume liquor after his duty in the quarters. On Monday evening, the neighbours residing adjacent to the house of Ramesh Kumar smelt a stench, and soon, they passed on the information to the KK Nagar police.
The police rushed to the spot, broke open the doors of the house and found Ramesh Kumar's body in decomposed condition. Soon, the police retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruchy GH.
The initial investigation found that Ramesh Kumar had been absent from duty for the past 10 days, and the prison administration had initiated a search. A case has been registered.