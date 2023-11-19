Decomposed body of 48-year-oldman retrieved, probe on

TIRUCHY: Decomposed body of a man was retrieved by the police in Ariyamangalam near here on Saturday and the investigations are on. G Baburaj (48), a loadman from Kalyanaraman street in Ariyamangalam, had some dispute with his wife Abirama Sundari (44) who has been working as a teacher in a private school in the city.

It is said that Baburaj and his wife had been living separately because of his alcohol addiction. Baburaj was living with his mother and he was alone when his mother had gone to visit her relative a few days ago.

On Saturday, the door of Baburaj’s house was not opened for a long time and the neighbour grew suspicious and checked the house.

There was a foul smell coming from the house and he looked into the house and was shocked to see the decomposed body of Baburaj.

The Ariyamangalam police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruchy GH.