Decomposed body found in Yercaud

COIMBATORE: Police retrieved the body of a young woman murdered and packed in a suitcase in a 20-feet gorge along the ghat road in Yercaud on Wednesday. A team of frontline staff of the forest department involved in creating fire lines in the hills noticed a suitcase with heavy stench emanating from it.

Suspecting some foul play, they informed the police in Yercaud police station. The cops opened the suitcase and were shocked to find the decomposed body of a young woman. It was sent for a post mortem at Salem Government Hospital. Investigations are on to find out the identity of the woman.