Decomposed bodies of men recovered from Tiruchy well

It is said that the residents from Athikudi village near Lalgudi in Tiruchy informed the police that they had been smelling a stench from an abandoned well in the village.

Soon, a police team headed by Lalgudi DSP Rajmohan rushed to the spot and found that two youths were lying dead, and their bodies were decomposed.

The police recovered dresses, slippers, a mobile phone and a few digging tools and handed them over to the forensic department officials.