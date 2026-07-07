Decomposed bodies of men recovered from Tiruchy well

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police recovered two decomposed bodies of men from a well on Tuesday, and the duo had reportedly gone missing for the past few days.
It is said that the residents from Athikudi village near Lalgudi in Tiruchy informed the police that they had been smelling a stench from an abandoned well in the village.
Soon, a police team headed by Lalgudi DSP Rajmohan rushed to the spot and found that two youths were lying dead, and their bodies were decomposed.
The police recovered dresses, slippers, a mobile phone and a few digging tools and handed them over to the forensic department officials.
Subsequently, the fire and rescue personnel were alerted, who rushed to the spot, climbed down into the well, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Lalgudi GH.
Upon investigation, the police found that the bodies were those of A Vettrimani (45) from Cuddalore and his relative R Veeramani (28) from Erode.
Further investigation found that the deceased were working in a brick kiln owned by one Asaithambi, and they had been missing since May 3. Vettrimani’s wife, Mariammal, had lodged a complaint with the Lalgudi police, who were searching for the duo.
The police who retrieved the bodies and the kin of the deceased confirmed the identities. It is said that they were in the habit of consuming alcohol frequently. The police are probing the cause of the death.