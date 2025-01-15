Decomposed bodies of 3 teens found in lake near Uthiramerur

CHENNAI: The decomposed bodies of three teenagers, whom their parents thought had gone on a tour during the Pongal holidays, were found in a lake near Uthiramerur on Wednesday.

The deceased were Vishva, Sathriyan, and Bharath, all of them aged 17, and residents of Old Seevaram near Walajabad. They were studying in Class 12 at the government school in Walajabad. Three days ago, they went missing from their homes. As all three friends were missing, their parents thought that they might have gone for a tour ahead of the Pongal holidays and did not file a complaint with the police.

Around noon on Wednesday, some villagers who took cattle for grazing near the lake in Viluthavaadi near Uthiramerur found the bodies of the boys floating in the lake.

Based on their alert, officials from Uthirameur police station rushed to the spot. When they retrieved the bodies, they were in a decomposed stage and some parts of the face were eaten by fish. On information, the parents of the three boys rushed to the spot and confirmed that it was their children.

During the investigation, the police found that Bharath had some issues with Sanjay of Uthiramerur, who is allegedly involved in several crimes in the locality.

The police have registered a case and are searching for Sanjay, who is missing.

Meanwhile, the villagers claimed that the faces of the three boys were burnt but the police denied the allegation and said the faces were deformed after being eaten by fish.