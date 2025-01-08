Decoder of history in every grain of sand

CHENNAI: Keezhadi-fame K Amarnath vehemently opposes the demands for the ASI to conduct surveys at various religious sites, including Gyanvapi, citing the need for the organisation to steer clear of potentially contentious and divisive exercises. Excerpts...

Q: You mentioned on stage that we need to locate people from the Indus Valley Civilization. How is that possible?

A: The Indus Valley Civilization (IVC), which flourished from 3,000 BC to 1,500 BC, was one of the most massive civilisations of its time. In fact, it was the largest in the world, surpassing Egypt, Mesopotamia, and China in sheer scale. A crucial question remains: Did the people who inhabited this civilisation become extinct? The answer is no. It’s highly likely that they migrated South and East over time. Unfortunately, we’ve not yet studied this migratory pattern in depth, nor have we conducted thorough excavations outside the Indus Valley. To truly understand the cultural impact of IVC, we must venture beyond its borders and conduct excavations to reveal the intricate relationships between different cultures. By establishing these connections, we can gain valuable insights into the continuity of IVC and its potential influence on the Dravidian language.

Q: You had mentioned that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has explored almost 10,000 sites...what is their current status?

A: Yes, the ASI has indeed explored approximately 10,000 sites, and of these, around 150 have been excavated. However, the findings from these sites still require correlation and analysis. Only by integrating this data can we obtain a comprehensive understanding of our cultural heritage.

Q: What is the anticipated timeline for the release of the reports on the Keezhadi excavations?

A: I submitted a 982-page report to the Union government two years ago, and it is now their prerogative to publish them. I firmly believe that the reports should be made accessible to the public, as they are a culmination of diligent work undertaken for the benefit of the people.

Q: What are the salient features of the report you submitted?

A: The report provides a meticulous account of the excavations, encompassing the discovery process, myriad findings, rigorous scientific analysis, and a detailed chronology of the site spanning from 800 BC to 300 AD. Upon publication, the report will be subject to critique and scrutiny. However, I take umbrage with the Union government’s suggestion to vet my report, as I deem it unnecessary. While proofreading is acceptable, I assert that my research should not be subject to vetting. Everyone has the right to criticise my report, but no one has the authority to vet it.

Q: You had previously stated that no religious identity was found in Keezhadi. Is it possible that future discoveries might reveal a religious identity?

A: It’s improbable that any religious identity will be unearthed in Keezhadi. The site dates back to a period antecedent to the emergence of organised religions. Similar to the IVC, Keezhadi may have had nascent forms of nature worship or other spiritual practices, but there is no evidence to suggest the presence of institutionalised religion. Buddhism was the inaugural organised religion in the world, and other religions were formalised subsequently. Even Hinduism, as we know it today, is not an ancient religion and is undergoing a process of formalisation.

Q: In the aftermath of the Ayodhya controversy, many are clamouring for the ASI to conduct surveys at various sites, including Gyanvapi...

A: I vehemently disagree with such demands. The ASI should refrain from indulging in exercises that are potentially contentious and divisive. Instead, its primary focus should be on unearthing the evolutionary trajectory of civilisations, thereby providing invaluable insights into our collective cultural heritage. It’s essential to acknowledge that the historical narrative of a region is often a complex, multifaceted tapestry with diverse cultures and civilisations leaving their indelible mark. Attempting to establish a hierarchical framework of presence is not only futile but also misguided, as each layer of history has contributed significantly to the rich cultural mosaic of the region.

Q: Are there plans to conduct excavations at other locations within TN?

A: Tamil Nadu boasts a plethora of archaeological sites, and it’s imperative that excavations commence there soon. The state’s rich cultural heritage is waiting to be unearthed, and it’s our responsibility to ensure that these historical treasures are preserved for posterity.

Q: Have excavations at other sites in TN yielded discoveries of comparable significance to those unearthed at Keezhadi?

A: Regrettably, no discoveries of similar magnitude to those found at Keezhadi have been made at other sites in TN thus far. However, it’s crucial to persist in our excavations, as only through sustained efforts will we uncover the hidden treasures of our cultural heritage, thereby shedding new light on the region’s fascinating history.

Q: Is it purported that irrefutable evidence has been unearthed, indicating the absence of Iranian agricultural influence in the DNA samples of the IVC?

A: The appellation ‘Iranian’ connotes a pastoral tradition. In contradistinction, we refer to the ancient ancestral South Indians, whose lineage culminates in the Dravidian culture – a synergistic fusion of the Ancient Ancestral South Indian (AASI) and Ancient South Indian (ASI) populations. It’s axiomatic that cultural exchange and assimilation are inherent aspects of human history, and no culture remains static or uninfluenced. The inevitability of cultural diffusion underscores the importance of acknowledging the complex tapestry of human civilisation.

Q: The State government announced a $1million prize for deciphering the IVC. What impact do you foresee this initiative having?

A: Deciphering the IVC is a laudable endeavour that holds tremendous promise for elucidating the mysteries of human civilisation. The Chief Minister’s announcement provides a singular opportunity for scholars to tackle this challenge using cutting-edge scientific methodologies. Until now, the absence of bilingual inscriptions has hindered our understanding of the IVC, making it just enigmatic and fascinating. But this initiative will likely galvanise researchers to employ innovative technologies, including AI and machine learning to decode the IVC. It would yield new insights, discoveries, and a deeper understanding of our collective cultural heritage.

