Declining interests in Maths courses can hamper AI growth in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu seeks to strengthen its presence in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, declining interest among students in Mathematics has emerged as a concern with 29 government colleges shutting down their Mathematics courses. Several private colleges have also closed their Mathematics departments or discontinued courses due to poor enrolment.
The trend has raised questions about the availability of skilled graduates and researchers who can contribute to developing advanced technologies such as AI.
Experts point out that using existing AI platforms and developing new AI technologies are two entirely different things. While AI tools are increasingly being used across industries, education, healthcare and other sectors, creating and improving these technologies requires a strong foundation in Mathematics.
Mathematics is central to developing AI technologies, with subjects such as algebra, calculus, probability and statistics forming the basis of computer programming, AI model training and accuracy enhancement. Emerging fields such as Machine Learning, robotics, computer vision and data science also rely heavily on mathematical concepts.
Developing an AI tool requires researchers to understand how the underlying technologies function and identify ways to improve them. This calls for expertise in Mathematics, along with computer science and engineering.
Speaking to DT Next, IIT (Madras) professor Dr CS Ravindran said strong mathematical foundations and AI engineering skills are essential to contribute effectively to developing the next generation of AI technologies.
"Without a mathematics background, we will struggle to understand how AI models work and how they can be improved. Topics such as probability and statistics, linear algebra, optimisation and differential equations are necessary to understand the functioning of modern AI models," he said.
He said undergraduate AI programmes should incorporate several Mathematics courses with an application-oriented approach. "This is what we have done at IIT Madras in our new BTech programme in AI and Data Analytics (AIDA)," he said.
Ravindran also highlighted the importance of Mathematics for students aspiring to pursue higher studies and research in AI. He said a strong mathematical background was essential to perform well in the GATE Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI) paper, which serves as a pathway to higher studies in the field in India. The examination is also a qualifying requirement for several scientific positions in central laboratories and some public sector undertakings.
The declining enrollment in undergraduate Mathematics courses could have implications for higher education and research in the coming years. Fewer students pursuing undergraduate Mathematics may eventually translate into a smaller pool of candidates opting for postgraduate and research programmes in areas such as Machine Learning, mathematical modelling and computer science.
This could affect the availability of researchers capable of developing new technologies at a time when Tamil Nadu is seeking to attract investments in emerging sectors.
The state, which has a large network of higher education institutions and a growing IT industry, needs to ensure that its colleges produce graduates with the academic foundation required by the evolving technology sector.
With the government having a separate ministerial portfolio for AI and IT, experts say strengthening the academic ecosystem should receive equal attention. Attracting technology companies, creating infrastructure and encouraging the adoption of AI tools may not be sufficient without investment in research and developing skilled human resources.
The AI and IT department could work with the Higher Education Department, universities and colleges to revive interest in Mathematics. Colleges could also introduce interdisciplinary courses combining Mathematics with AI, Machine Learning and Data Science to familiarise students with the subject's relevance and career opportunities.
As AI adoption expands, the challenge for Tamil Nadu is to ensure that students are encouraged to study the Mathematics needed to develop these technologies rather than merely become users of existing tools.
The state's long-term ambitions in AI will depend not only on the investments and companies it attracts but also on the quality of students, researchers and technological talent its education system produces.