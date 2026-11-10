Declining interests in Maths courses can hamper AI growth in Tamil Nadu

The trend has raised questions about the availability of skilled graduates and researchers who can contribute to developing advanced technologies such as AI.



Experts point out that using existing AI platforms and developing new AI technologies are two entirely different things. While AI tools are increasingly being used across industries, education, healthcare and other sectors, creating and improving these technologies requires a strong foundation in Mathematics.



Mathematics is central to developing AI technologies, with subjects such as algebra, calculus, probability and statistics forming the basis of computer programming, AI model training and accuracy enhancement. Emerging fields such as Machine Learning, robotics, computer vision and data science also rely heavily on mathematical concepts.



Developing an AI tool requires researchers to understand how the underlying technologies function and identify ways to improve them. This calls for expertise in Mathematics, along with computer science and engineering.



Speaking to DT Next, IIT (Madras) professor Dr CS Ravindran said strong mathematical foundations and AI engineering skills are essential to contribute effectively to developing the next generation of AI technologies.