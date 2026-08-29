Declare TN drought-hit, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urges state govt

In a statement, Anbumani pointed out that the Karnataka government had declared 101 taluks drought-affected following a nearly 30% deficit in southwest monsoon rainfall. Karnataka received only 465 mm of rainfall against the normal 666 mm between June 1 and August 26, while cultivation covered just 71% of the normal area.



“However, the situation in Tamil Nadu is even worse,” he said, noting that the state received only around 180 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 25.



Anbumani said kuruvai cultivation in the Cauvery delta had declined sharply from 6.31 lakh acres last year to around two lakh acres this year.

Of Tamil Nadu’s 14,141 water bodies, 4,208 had completely dried up, while another 5,814 had storage of only 1% to 25%, he said.