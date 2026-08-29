Declare TN drought-hit, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urges state govt

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu facing a severe rainfall deficit and worsening water scarcity, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the state government to immediately declare the state drought-affected and announce comprehensive relief measures for farmers and agricultural labourers.
In a statement, Anbumani pointed out that the Karnataka government had declared 101 taluks drought-affected following a nearly 30% deficit in southwest monsoon rainfall. Karnataka received only 465 mm of rainfall against the normal 666 mm between June 1 and August 26, while cultivation covered just 71% of the normal area.
“However, the situation in Tamil Nadu is even worse,” he said, noting that the state received only around 180 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 25.
Anbumani said kuruvai cultivation in the Cauvery delta had declined sharply from 6.31 lakh acres last year to around two lakh acres this year.
Of Tamil Nadu’s 14,141 water bodies, 4,208 had completely dried up, while another 5,814 had storage of only 1% to 25%, he said.
In the Cauvery-irrigated districts, 694 of the 737 water bodies dependent on the Cauvery, Grand Anicut and Vennar canals were reportedly dry, he said.
Warning of a possible drinking water crisis if the situation continued, Anbumani demanded a complete waiver of farmers’ crop loans. He sought Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers unable to undertake kuruvai cultivation and Rs 40,000 per acre for those who suffered crop losses.
He also demanded Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers unable to take up samba cultivation and a one-time assistance of Rs 25,000 for landless agricultural labourers.