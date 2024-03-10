Declare dry day on Good Friday: Nainar Nagendran urges TN Govt

CHENNAI: BJP floor leader in the Assembly, Nainar Nagendran on Sunday urged the ruling DMK government to declare 'dry day' on Good Friday and follow the same practice on Good Friday every year.



Echoing the demand made by Christian community, the Tirunelveli MLA said the Tamil Nadu government, which is keen on liquor revenue has trashed the Christians' demand of closing down the liquor shops of 'Good Friday', the holiest day for Christians across the globe.

"Demanding closure of liquor shops on Good Friday, the day on which Jesus Christ was crucified 2,000 years ago, the Christians have made an appeal to the TN government. Flex banners demanding 'Dry Day' on Good Friday have been erected in front of several churches in Thoothukudi district and similar banners have started coming up in Tirunelveli district also, " Nainar noted.

Lauding the minority community, the BJP leader said, "Avoiding merriments, celebrations and even meat during the season of lent and saving this money, the Christians would offer food, cloths, groceries etc. to the needy. Moreover, they would also offer money during Maundy Thursday and Good Friday prayers to be given to the deprived."

