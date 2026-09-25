Declare Delta drought-hit, pay compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre, say farmers in Thanjavur

The farmers' grievances redressal meeting was held in Thanjavur, chaired by Collector R Revathi, and soon after the commencement of the meeting, the farmers raised concerns about the water flow, which failed to reach the tail-end regions.

The farmers from Peravurani ayacutdars said that the water from Mettur had not reached the tail-end region even after the release a month ago. The farmers said that the water had not reached the water bodies, including tanks and lakes controlled by the Water Resource Department and even the cattle were also affected without drinking water. They demanded the release of water from Mettur be stepped up to ensure samba cultivation, as they have already faced kuruvai loss.